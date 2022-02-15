Photo: Gety images

Former Warriors and CAPS United utility player Charles Yohane has died.

He was 48.

According to news filtering through, Yohane has been highjacked and killed.

Veteran sportscaster Steve Vickers posted on his microblog Twitter account:

“Tragic news that former Zimbabwe, CAPS and Wits left-back Charles Yohane has been hijacked and killed in South Africa at the age of 48.

“He was in the Warriors squad for 2004 AFCON. Was coaching the Wits developmental side in SA.”

More details and funeral arrangements to be announced in due course.

Zwnews