Mount Pleasant Member of Parliament Fadzayi Mahere has became the first Citizens Coalition for Change legislator to formally quit Parliament over Nelson Chamisa’s departure from party.

Mahere submitted her resignation letter to the Parliament Speaker Jacob Mudenda today (Monday).

Parliament will now have to declare the seat vacant, leading to a by-election.

The remaining CCC MPs are meeting at a caucus on Tuesday to decide on their future in Parliament, and a statement will be released then, according to spokesman Promise Mkwananzi.

Some CCC MPs among them Richard Tsvangirai jnr said they would want to consult the people who elected them into office, before taking next move.

Zwnews