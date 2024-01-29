Dinson Iron and Steel Company has signed a cooperation agreement with a Chinese firm for the construction of the 400 KiloVolt (KV) transmission power line from Sherwood to Manhize providing a boost to the country’s steel plant project in Mvuma.

A Zimbabwean delegation led by the Minister of Energy and Power Development Honourable Edgar Moyo is in the ancient City if Xi’an in China touring a power utility, China XD Group, among other projects.

The delegation is exploring areas of cooperation which include project financing, joint ventures and technical support.

Honourable Moyo witnessed a signing ceremony between Dinson Group and Xian Electric Engineering for the construction of a power line this Monday.

The agreement which was also witnessed by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company Acting Managing Director Engineer Abel Gurupira will see the two parties working together in the construction of the 400 Kilovolt transmission line from Sherwood in Kwekwe to the Manhize Steel Plant.

It is also expected that the construction of the power line will accelerate the operations of a blast furnace set to be commissioned this year.

ZESA Holdings chairperson Dr Sydney Gata said the power utility is committed to supporting the cooperation agreement.

“We also need to be able to transfer energy between countries around us because most of the transmission systems come through our country and for that purpose, we are putting up a cable and conductor manufacturing company which will also enjoy a partnership with Dinson Group which provides a structured string for transmission developments, so the materials will be sourced from Zimbabwe and the technology from China and the markets from the Southern Africa region and that forms a very strong structure for development,” he said.

The Zimbabwean delegation which is on an energy projects mission in China also held meetings with China XD Group chairman Mr Ding Xiaolin.

China has become Zimbabwe’s biggest energy partner after providing funding for the Hwange Thermal Power Station Unit 7 and 8 Expansion Project.

ZBC