PRESS STATEMENT BY THE CHIEF SECRETARY TO THE PRESIDENT AND CABINET. DR. M,J.M. SIBANDA ON THE MANDATORY DECLARATION OF ASSETS BY SENIOR PUBLIC SERVICE OFFICERS.

It will be recalled that in his inaugural address on 2, November 2017, His Excellency the President made an undertaking to create a responsible, transparent and accountable Public Service Workforce that is sworn to high moral standards and deserved rewards. Over the ensuing period, the President has consistently called for strict adherence to the fundamental tenets of good corporate governance.

In line with this new thrust, it has become mandatory for all Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Heads of Ministries, Senior Principal Directors, Board Chairpersons and Board Members of State Enterprises and Parastatals, Chief Executive Officers of State Enterprises, all Chairpersons and Members of Constitutional Commissions (both Executive and (Independent), and Chief Executives of Local Authorities to submit a written declaration of their assets.

The Declaration of Assets document should contain the following information:

details of all immovable property owned by the Public Servant, or those in which he/she has an interest;

any item of movable property, exceeding one hundred thousand dollars (US$100 000.00) in value owned or leased by the individual concerned or in which he or she has any other interest; and

any business in which the individual has an interest in and/or in which he or she plays a part in running.The nature of the interest in the property or business concerned should be clearly stated.

The Declaration of Assets documents should be submitted under sealed envelope to the undersigned by not later than 28′ February, 2018. Heads of Ministries are hereby directed to coordinate the collection, and submission of all declarations in respect of designated grades within their Ministries, as well as in Public entities, and Constitutional bodies under their purview.

The President expects the full and urgent cooperation of all affected office bearers in responding to this directive.

Issued by CHIEF SECRETARY TO THE PRESIDENT AND CABINET Harare, 23 January 2018