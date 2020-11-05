Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has arrived in court to face two charges of contempt of court and defeating the course of justice over two Twitter posts critical of Chief Justice Luke Malaba and the National Prosecuting Authority.

He was arrested on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, he had an angry exchange with police who insist on taking him to the Anti-Corruption Court where President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s nephew Thabani Moyo heads the prosecution unit.

Chin’ono faces two counts of contempt of court, after posting tweets deemed to have gone against his bail conditions.

More details later…

Like 224 Dislike 28

102745

0

0

cookie-check

BREAKING: Chin’ono exchanges harsh words with police at court

no