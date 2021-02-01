Consumer Council of Zimbabwe executive director Rosemary Siyachitema has died of Covid-19 related complications.

Siyachitema who was also a Zimpapers board member died this morning.

She had been at the helm of the CCZ since 2004.

Siyachitema was a celebrated consumer activist and she held a bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration and a Post Graduate Diploma in Development Economics from the University of Swansea in the United Kingdom.

She had management experience in development in the non-governmental organisation sector spanning 14 years.

Rosemary was widely traveled, and has attended and spoken at high level international workshops and meetings in Africa, Asia, Europe, USA, and South America.

She has served on numerous boards locally and internationally among them Zimbabwe Women’s Resource Centre Network, National Pricing and Income Commission, Buy Zimbabwe Board, Anti Money Laundering Advisory Committee, Food Standards Advisory Council, Consumers International, World Urban Network, Young Men’s Christian Association, Marketers Association Zimbabwe Superbrands Adjudicator and Non State Actors Forum.

Socially, Rosemary was an avid reader who reads widely for both social and academic purposes. She is a philanthropist who gives a lot of her time and expertise to community work with such institutions as Women Drop in Centre and her Church.

-The Chronicle/ Consumers International