MDC Alliance MP and party deputy chairperson Job Sikhala has been freed on Z$25,000 bail.

He has been held since January 9 on allegations of communicating falsehoods which the State says it is prejudicial to it.

The matter was in relation to a video allegedly showing a baby beaten to death by a police officer using a baton stick, however, the police say the baby is alive.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) say 3 MDC activists who suffered horrific sexual abuse after being allegedly abducted by state agents in May have been re-arrested.

Lawyers trying to establish charges faced by Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova, who were previously denied bail with the state alleging that they faked the abduction.

“No charges yet, even after lawyer Charles Kwaramba engaged police. This appears to be an arrest to investigate, contrary to Criminal Procedure & Evidence Act, that requires an ‘arrest after investigating,” says the ZLHR.

-Zwnews