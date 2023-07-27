At least 12 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) have been barred from participating in this year’s election set for 23 August.

The ruling against the 12 was handed down by judge Nokuthula Moyo on behalf of Justice Bongani Ndlovu.

Meanwhile, CCC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere says they are going to appeal against the Bulawayo judgement barring the 12 candidates from contesting.

She says “Citizens have the right to nominate candidates within the ambit of the law and to be represented by MPs that they choose in a free and fair election.

More details later…