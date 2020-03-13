CAIRO: CAF have postponed the the 2021 AFCON qualifiers which were scheduled at the end of this month due to the growing Coronavirus pandemic.
The Warriors were scheduled to play the Desert Foxes of Algeria in back to back encounters on March 26 and 29.
The news follows hours after coach Zdravko Logarusic announced the squad for the two encounters.
Reported CAF on their website;
“Following the growing concerns of the COVID-19 virus and the declaration by the World Health Organization (WHO) describing it as pandemic, CAF has decided to postpone the following competitions until further notice: – Total AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Match Day 3 and 4 of the qualifiers scheduled for 25 – 31 March 2020; – FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup Qualifiers: scheduled for 20 – 22 March 2020 and 27- 29 March 2020; – Total Women’s AFCON 2020 Qualifiers: scheduled for 8-14 April 2020. A new schedule shall be announced in due time.“