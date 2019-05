Fuel price changes have prompted commuter omnibus operators and bread suppliers to hike their charges.

Trips which were charged RTGS$1.5 to RTGS$2 are now being charged RTGS$2.5 in Harare.

Some are charging RTGS$4.

In another major blow for consumers, the price of bread has gone up again. A standard loaf of bread has gone up from $3.50 to $5.60.