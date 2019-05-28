Pay rise for civil servants in June

HARARE: Pay negotiations between Government and civil servants are on-going with another review expected next month.

In March, civil servants received a salary increase of RTGS$400 million as part of their cost of living adjustment, with the Government promising another review of salaries in June this year.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Deputy Minister Lovemore Matuke yesterday said Government was aware of the plight of its employees.

He emphasised the Government’s commitment to improving the living conditions of civil servants by supporting them with both monetary and non-monetary benefits.

“I don’t have the figures yet because negotiations are ongoing but I’m confident that the Government will take care of civil servants’ needs. The current Government never fails. If it makes a commitment it fulfils it,” said Deputy Minister Matuke.

state media