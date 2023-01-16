Three young boys, aged 11, 12, and 14, suffered severe burns on Friday after falling into a dumpsite containing hot waste material disposed of by cement maker, Pretoria Portland Cement (PPC) at its Colleen Bawn plant.

The boys were taken to Mater Dei hospital in Bulawayo and are currently receiving treatment for their injuries.

PPC Head of Operations and Projects, Mavellas Sibanda told CITE that the company had sent its industrial safety and occupational health personnel to assist the injured boys and their families.

Sibanda said:

“PPC Zimbabwe Limited (‘the company’ or ‘PPC Zimbabwe’) regrets to advise of the injury of three non-employees at Colleen Bawn (“the injured persons”).

The incident occurred around 1700hrs on Friday, January 13, 2023, he said at an industrial dumpsite on the Western side of the Colleen Bawn Plant, which the company operates.

Two of the injured persons, accidentally jumped into the dumpsite thereby sustaining burns from some of the materials in the dumpsite which were still hot.

The third injured person sustained burns on the arms whilst trying to assist the other two injured persons.

… The company has assisted with all medical support required.

Newsreport