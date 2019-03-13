Boyfriend Forcefully Takes Cheating Wife From Hubby For The Night

Residents of Chitungwiza were left open-mouthed in shock over the weekend after a cheating woman’s boyfriend came to her house and forcefully took her with him despite the presence of the husband.

According to H-Metro, Penelope Ruswa who is the second wife of a man only identified as Mark was cheating on her husband with another man only identified as Andrew. Penelope’s plans to rendezvous with Andrew that night were ruined after Mark arrived at her house unexpectedly. Seeing that there was no way that she could keep her appointment with Andrew, Penelope is reported to have switched off her phone to avoid his incessant calls.

However, it seems like Andrew had been anticipating a night of pleasure with Penelope so much that he decided to come and force her to keep the appointment. Andrew is said to have jumped over the wall surrounding Penelope’s house before banging on her door.

Penelope then lied to Mark that he was a disgruntled foreign currency dealer and went to deal with Andrew. But to Mark’s surprise, he heard Penelope being assaulted and when he went to find out why he saw her being bundled into a car by Andrew who later drove away.

Narrating his ordeal to H-Metro, Mark said,

I never thought that Penelope would cheat considering everything that I did for her as well as disturbing my peace with my first wife. I married Penelope beginning of 2018 after falling in love with her for almost three years. I was not aware that she was after my wealth. She was dragged to the Civil Court by my wife, and the story was published in H-Metro, and today I regret my actions after seeing her real character. Penelope was not aware that I was coming home so she decided to switch off her phone, and this angered Andrew who jumped the pre-cast wall into our premises where he demanded that the door be opened. What surprised me was the words he was uttering to prove that he wanted to destroy the door and my wife lied to me that he was a money changer who wanted his United States dollars. She asked me to remain in the bedroom while she attended to him. Ndazomuka ndanzwa avakurohwa mambama amutsa vanhu muraini rose achikakaritswa ndokukandwa mumotokari. I followed them only to discover that Andrew stayed a few houses away from ours, and I had no option, but to call her parents to witness this. They came and returned after they heard someone calling reporters to the scene since they are pastors at Glad Tidings.

An irate Mark said that he was done with the marriage and indicated that he may seek a refund of his lobola. Penelope’s father Pastor Chiwara confirmed that he had been informed of what had happened although he was yet to hear his daughter’s side of the story.

hmetro