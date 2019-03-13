6000 children do not have birth certificates in Matebeleland

More than 6000 children in Matabeleland have no birth certificates because their parents also do not have birth certificates, ZWNEWS.com has learnt.

This came to light when Bulawayo Metropolitan Member of the House of Assembly Honorable Toffa Jasmine enlightened the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Hon Mike Madiro on the challenges being faced by Zimbabweans as far as accessing birth certificates is concerned.

This is what the honorable Minister had to say:

..in Matabeleland there are 6000 documented children without birth certificates because their parents do not have birth certificates, This is a time bomb waiting to explode madam speaker…..our constitution does not allow a father to go alone and get their child a birth certificate.

In his response Hon Madiro said the documentation issue can be solved, those parents without birth certificates should visit the registrar general’s office with their Traditional leaders as witnesses, the leaders should witness that those people were born in that area..