Renegade opposition political figure, Douglas Mwonzora has warned loyalists of main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa that they will go on with an extraordinary Congress to choose a successor to the late MDC founding president Morgan Tsvangirai, whether they choose to participate or they don’t.

Mwonzora’s sentiments come barely three days after the Supreme Court ordered Thokozani Khupe that as the legitimate acting president of the opposition, she must organise an extraordinary Congress to elect a successor to Tsvangirai who succumbed to colon cancer on Valentine’s Day two years ago.

“This is not a Komichi, Khupe, Mwonzora congress. It is an extraordinary congress of the MDC and the members of the MDC are saying they will come to the decision of the supreme court and attend the extraordinary congress”, said Mwonzora.

He said by failing to come to the Congress, the pro-Chamisa supporters will be risking to have critical decisions made on their behalf.

“So whoever refuses to come to the extraordinary congress takes a conscious risk. It is their democratic right. It is foolish in my view. It’s their democratic right and they can do it”, he said

The extraordinary Congress is expected in less than three months’ time from the day of the shock Supreme Court ruling.

Agencies