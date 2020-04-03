Barely a few days after Zwnews reported that Zanu PF’s Kwekwe Central candidate in the 2018 elections, Kandros Mugabe has committed to provide locals with mealie-meal during the mandatory 21-day Covid-19-inspired Lockdown, his rival and former MP for Mbizo constituency, Vongaishe Mupereri has reportedly embarked on a warpath, attacking Mugabe.

Mupereri has allegedly barred the party’s district chairpersons from collecting handouts from the residence of the miner-cum-cleric and has, reportedly, been feeding party officials with ‘toxic’ information to discredit Mugabe.

“Mupereri and his cabal will never rest. They have been feeding top officials with toxic information just to discredit me”, Mugabe said in an interview.

He also claimed that his phone has been inundated by calls from party supporters who no longer receive handouts of mealie-meal owing to the fact that Mupereri discouraged district chairpersons from collecting food handouts from his office.

“The reason why I emphasised that only district chairpersons must come and collect the mealie-meal was because I have respect for President Mnangagwa’s announcement that masses must not converge at one place. He (Mupereri) is now moving around saying I’m fighting against the call of my own president”, he said.

Added Mugabe:

“We recently have a judgement that exposes (Nelson) Chamisa as a charlatan and no negative comments proffered in that regard. They choose to attack me, their fellow party member, out of envy for all the good works that I do for my President’s electorate. I will never stop safeguarding our structures by whatever means necessary. The question is ‘What are they doing to keep our people happy in the structures, what are they doing to preach the good that our President is doing in Government?”.

Mupereri, who hogged the limelight after he was implicated in the invasion of Gaika Mine last year, could not be immediately reached for comment during the time of publishing.

