In a bizarre incident, a Lower Gwelo male juvenile (15) is on the run for allegedly raping his sisters and cousins on several occasions stretching from August 2021.

CommuTalk is reliably informed that of the five complainants, two are the male juveniles’ sisters.

The publication is further informed that the matter came to light after the victims’ grandmother was investigating why the young girls, all below the age of eight were making loud arguments during the night.

“The grandmother wanted to find out why the young girls were arguing loudly during the night. On that day, one of the complainants narrated how the accused had spread saliva on her vagina before trying to penetrate.

“The complainant, who had been promised goodies for keeping quiet, however, screamed as a result of pain. The noise awakened others which led the accused to run away. It is upon the first ordeal that the rest confessed how they had been raped by the accused person,” CommuTalk is told.

The grandmother then made a police report. Investigating officers have since taken the complainants to Gweru Provincial Hospital for medical examinations whose results are yet to be established.

The accused person is still at large and investigations are in progress under Gweru Rural RRB Number 4629720.

commuTalk