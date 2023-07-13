Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jnr, who was expected to arrive in Zimbabwe Wednesday evening for a three-day visit, is now set to touch down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Thursday morning.

Better Brands Founder and Director Scott Sakupwanya confirmed that Mayweather Jnr is arriving on Thursday and will spend time in Mabvuku at the Number One Grounds where he is expected to mix and mingle with the community.

Mayweather Jnr, who retired with an unprecedented record of 50 wins and no defeat in his professional career, is one of the most influential sports persons in the world.

