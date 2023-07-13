Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says the National Assembly needs more robust independent minded people like him.

“Parliament needs more robust and independent minded people. Handingaite nherera muParliament.

“I have to support all those who want to stand as independent candidates and I will soon be heading to Mpopoma to assist another independent candidate there who asked for assistance,” says.

Mliswa adds that he will also attend rallies by political parties as a way of reaching out to the people.

“I will also attend rallies for all parties as my politics is to get where people are & fraternise. I will start with the ZANU-PF rally where Oppah is guest,” he adds.

He however, warned those who want violence that he is ready to defend himself.

“Even vakandituka hazvina basa, vakadawo zvefight zvava zvavo I will defend myself. As always ndofamba naMwari nothing else!,” He says.

Zwnews