Morocco-based Botswana duo of Kabelo Seakanyeng and Tumisang Orebonye who play for Olympique Club De Khourigba Football Club (FC) and Mothusi Cooper of Lusaka Dynamos have been released by their respective clubs to join the ongoing Zebras’ camp ahead of the two crucial AFCON qualifiers’ clashes against Zimbabwe and Algeria at the end of the month.

The Zebras will face a depleted Zimbabwe on March 25th at the Francistown Stadium while the Algerian game is scheduled for March 29th in Algeria.

Their opponents will be without their England and France based stars.

Prior to their departure from Morocco, the on form Botswana players; Seakanyeng and Orebonye underwent the required Covid-19 tests and are expected to join the national team camp on Thursday this week.

Botswana’s Zebras are gunning to play a must win game against Zimbabwe and coach Adel Amrouche will need all the arsenal to defeat the northern arch-rivals, The Warriors.

Meanwhile, Cooper was also released after the weekend’s fixtures. Cooper has been in fine form for his side, also winning man of the watch award for his exploits since making his debut early this year.

The trio form part of internationally-based players who have been called by coach Amroauche. The other players include Mogakolodi Ngele (TTM FC) and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe (Supersport FC) both plying their trade in South Africa’s DStv premiership. They are yet to arrive at the camp, which is largely made up of locally based players. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s preparations have been affected by injuries and travel bans. UK and France travel restrictions mean the Warriors will have to do without half a dozen players based in these countries.