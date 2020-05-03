The Zimbabwean government is not amused by the unprocedural manner in which Botswana is deporting Zimbabwean citizens.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi said that Botswana was not giving Zimbabwe a notice when carrying out the exercise, presenting challenges on quarantining the deportees.

Mohadi, who is the National Chairman of the Ministerial Taskforce on Covid-19, was speaking on the sidelines of a tour of isolation and quarantine centres in Plumtree Town on Saturday.

He said:

I am not hearing this for the first time, we even heard that complaint at the national level that Botswana is not advising us in advance on how many people they will be bringing.

Mangwe District Social Welfare Officer Mr Sicelo Nyathi said deportees from Botswana were also complaining that they were mistreated in the neighbouring country.

Said Nyathi:

We had a woman who came in her nightdress and it was fortunate that we had received a donation of clothes so we were able to provide clothes to those that didn’t have.

Plumtree High School and Allen Redfern primary school have been set aside In Plumtree Town for isolating and quarantining returnees.-StateMedia