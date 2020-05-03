The Zimbabwe government has reportedly instructed police officers to arrest any person who will be found outside their home without wearing a mask.

Deputy government Spokesperson Enery Mutodi said, “With effect tomorrow Monday 4 May, police will arrest anyone seen without putting on a mask in the CBD, entering shops or any public places.”

MDC Youth leader Discent Bajila said the instruction by government has caused the citizens to resort to borrowing each other masks.

“So shops that sell masks are prohibiting persons without masks from entering. Sadza eaters are now hiring/lending/borrowing/sharing masks so as to be allowed to enter buses and shops. Corruption and despair will take many to the grave.” Bajila posted on Facebook.

The World Health Organisation posted the following information on its website to assist people in implementing the correct way of wearing masks.

• If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with COVID-19.

• Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing.

• Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.