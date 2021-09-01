A Harare man who used an unauthorized port of entry from South Africa was yesterday robbed of cash amounting to ZAR41 500 at the hands of armed robbers, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed.
“The ZRP reiterates that, members of the public must comply with COVID-19 regulations and use authorised ports of entry and exit on the country’s borders”, said the police in a Wednesday afternoon tweet.
“On 31/08/21, at about 0500 hours, a Hre man (30) was robbed of cash amounting to ZAR 41 500, various clothes and a J4 cellphone by two unknown suspects at a bush area near Limpopo View, Beitbridge.
The police said the victim had entered the landlocked southern African country from South Africa through an illegal entry point.
Zwnews