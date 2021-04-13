The government says graduates of the National Youth Service Programme will qualify for further training, assistance in starting businesses and for enrollment for careers in the Police, Army, Airforce, nursing and teaching among others.

Speaking during a post cabinet briefing Minister of Information, Monica Mutsvangwa said cabinet has approved the re-establishment of the National Youth Service Training Programme, which will see youths get employment opportunities in the public service.

The programme, which is commonly referred to as (Border Gezi) will involve community attachment of youths for work experience and service to various Government departments and local authorities.

Mutsvangwa said the youths will be accorded allowances as the economy improves.

Apparently, she added that in order to protect learners and avoid a Covid-19 infection spike, Cabinet has directed that all learners at boarding schools remain at their respective schools during Independence Day holiday.

Mutsvangwa pointed out that all school heads should observe this directive.

-Zwnews