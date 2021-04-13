The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has urged citizens to be vigilant against a gang of robbers dressed in military uniforms who go about raiding people, especially in Mashonaland West, posing as soldiers and some of them in civilian attire purporting to be Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers.

ZNA spokesperson Alphios Makotore said the criminals produce fake search warrants to gain access to people’s homes.

He added that the ZNA is not conducting any search operations and that anyone purporting to be doing so in the name of the military are criminals trying to rob people. -Zwnews