The Ministry of Health and Child Care has declared Bondolfi College a COVID-19 hotspot.

The Ministry says following a COVID-19 case involving a student reported on the 21st of May 2021, investigations indicate that most students on the campus have been declared potential contacts due to the learning environment of mixing and shifting classes.

According to the ministry, index case had moderate symptoms and was admitted at Rujeko isolation facility in Masvingo city for monitoring.

The Ministry also pointed out that the index case had no history of travelling outside campus since schools opened and had no visitors.

As a measure to contain the virus, the college has been declared a hotspot for the district, hence all the 354 students have been put on quarantine for 14 days.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 update as at 27 May 2021, Zimbabwe had 38 854 confirmed cases, including 36 541 recoveries and 1 592 deaths. To date, a total of 648 121 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

-Zwnews