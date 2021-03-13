Boity Thulo teases fans with the confession that she’s finally set to do the Silhouette challenge.

The challenge went viral last month, and lots of persons jumped on it, including a few SA celebs.

Buhle Samuels, Gigi Lamayne and a few others did the challenge.

However, Boity’s confession came at a time, when people’s minds are off the trend.

“I finally feel like I have the courage to do the #sillouettechallenge,” she tweeted.

While some anticipated the video, others were indifferent. Check out reactions below:

😂🤣😂🤣 l can’t wait for Chris response 😁 — Be nice😉l bite🤗 (@thee_MaMoe) March 12, 2021

Rest mfethu rest — 西加杜拉Sigadula (@sigadula_) March 13, 2021

-Fakaza News