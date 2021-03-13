Boity Thulo teases fans with the confession that she’s finally set to do the Silhouette challenge.
The challenge went viral last month, and lots of persons jumped on it, including a few SA celebs.
Buhle Samuels, Gigi Lamayne and a few others did the challenge.
However, Boity’s confession came at a time, when people’s minds are off the trend.
“I finally feel like I have the courage to do the #sillouettechallenge,” she tweeted.
While some anticipated the video, others were indifferent. Check out reactions below:
-Fakaza News