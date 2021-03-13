The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) has announced the opening date for the 2020/21 tobacco marketing season for the flue-cured golden leaf.

TIMB says the opening date for the floors will be the 7th of April 2021, while the contract auction will begin on the 8th of April 2021.

The Board’s Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Matibiri further informed the stakeholders that the date and programme for the opening ceremony will be announced in due course.

Tobacco is one of Zimbabwe’s main foreign currency earners.

Meanwhile, the marketing of the crop is to some extent expected to be conducted mainly through virtual sales, the movement of people and goods have now been opened up after President Emmerson Mnangagwa relaxed lockdown restrictions as he opened economic activities.

The TIMB in the previous season advised auction floors to consolidate tobacco deliveries to minimize the number of farmers coming to Harare, and encouraged contract farmers outside Harare to make use of selling points provided by their contractors in the provinces.

-Zwnews

Read statement below: