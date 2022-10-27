National police authorities have announced last Saturday’s arrest of a 33-year old Harare man who was impersonating a police officer in the city’s central business district.

Clad in a police uniform, the suspect, Obvious Mutani had reportedly arrested the complainant for an unspecified offence before demanding a US$200 bribe.

Mutani was in the company of three other suspects who are still at large.

Writing on Twitter, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said:

“On 22/10/22, Police in Harare acted on a tip and arrested Obvious Mutani (33) for impersonating a police officer in the CBD. The suspect, who was clad in police uniform together with three others still at large, allegedly arrested a complainant for an unspecified offence and demanded a bribe of US$200. On noticing Police officers, the suspect’s accomplices, who were in civilian attire sped off and vanished into the crowd. #notocrime.”

Zwnews