The body of a 37-year-old man who was reported missing has been found stuffed in a suitcase. Eastern Cape police found the suitcase dumped at Phahlane Street, Newvale on Sunday morning at about 10 am.

“Police were summoned to the scene and on arrival, they found the body in a suitcase in a stream,” said police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni.

“Upon investigation, it was revealed that the deceased was reported as a missing person on January 14.”

Mdleleni said one person has been arrested and charged with murder. “The suspect will appear in the Komani Magistrate’s Court soon.“

In another incident, a 23-year-old municipal sub-contractor was killed while unblocking a drain in Missionvale in the Eastern Cape.

