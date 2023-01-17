The Government, through the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ), has completed the construction of the US$17 million massive student accommodation complex in Bulawayo.

The complex is now ready for occupation.

The multi-purpose three-block of flats complex dubbed “Bulawayo Students City” has 516 rooms that are expected to accommodate 1023 students.

Apparently, for years Zimbabwean students in universities have been struggling with accommodation.

In some instances some female students have been subjected to sexual predators who took advantage of their plight.

Zwnews