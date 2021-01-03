PIC CREDIT FACEBOOK: A man’s body has been discovered floating along the Zambezi River about 5km downstream of the Victoria Falls.

Authorities are now exploring ways of retrieving the body. This comes barely 2 days after a local tourist fell into Vic Falls Gorge on New Year’s Day.

According to a viral post on social media, contacts are saying this was the last photo taken of Roy George Tinashe Dikinya, the tourist who slipped, fell and disappeared down the abyss at Victoria Falls gorge on new year’s day.

He is seen here wearing slippers, apparently walking on the slippery rocky edge of the water fall.

online sources