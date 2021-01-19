Uganda’s main opposition leader Bobi Wine has posted a photo of himself and his wife with a relative’s baby under house arrest.

He says they’re stuck with the 18-month-old baby – without milk and food.

The baby had come to her auntie (his wife) before the army raid and siege.

He writes:

“Day Six under house arrest and we’re still stuck with an 18 months old baby who had paid a visit to her auntie (my wife ) be4 we were raided & besieged.

“The Dad has been denied access to her. We have run out of food and milk. No one is allowed to leave or come into our compound.”