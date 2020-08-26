A four member syndicate of rowdy assailants that gatecrashed at a birthday party in Mkoba 13 last Saturday killed a 43-year old person after it became violent for being denied food at the party, police in Gweru say.

It is reported that the criminal quartet commited the gruesome crime over the weekend, while venting their revenge when it became clear that they were not going to have food at the party after forcing their way into the attendance-by-invitation event.

The incident occured at about 2000hours on Saturday after the hosts failed to provide the four ‘uninvited’ men who gate crashed into the family birthday party with food and also tried to eject them.

Reports say the family had two men attacked and injured in the ensuing scuffle with the deceased succumbing to the injuries sustained during the attack.

Although details about the tragic incident were still sketchy during the time of publishing, with ZRP Midlands provincial spokesperson unreachable, police in Gweru say the four assailants are now facing murder charges.

more details to follow…

Zwnews