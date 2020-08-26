HARARE: Zimbabwe Human rights activist Partson Dzamara(C), who is a brother to abducted and slain journalist Itai Dzamara, has died.

His death was comes few days after a campaign was started to help him raise money for surgery.

More than US$14 000 had been raised by well-wishers to cover the costs for Dzamara’s operation after his cancer diagnosis was made public.

Dzamara passed away on Wednesday morning ahead of his scheduled cancer operation for colon cancer.

News of Patson Dzamara’s death was confirmed by close friend and MDC opposition political leader Mr Nelson Chamisa. Writing on social media, Chamisa said that Dzamara

I’m so devastated..Just received bad news from the Dzamaras.The young Dr Patson Dzamara gone too soon. This has been a terrible 2020!

General Secretary of the Zimbabwe Council of Churches Reverend Kenneth Mtata said:

For a family to lose a member is sad. For a family to lose two sons is tragic. Praying for Patson Dzamara’s family. The nation has lost one Actively Engaged Citizen.

Businessman Nigel Chanakira thanked all the well-wishers who had contributed money towards the costs for Dzamara’s operation. He said: