A dark cloud engulfed the Manjolo community in Binga after a driver died on admission to hospital while three passengers have since been admitted with serious injuries after a vehicle they were travelling in overturned on Sunday.

Police say the tragic accident occurred near Manjolo Business Centre in Matabeleland North Province.

The 37-year-old driver, who could not be named since his next of kin are yet to be notified, was pronounced dead on arrival at Binga District Hospital.

On the other hand, three of the passengers who were onboard, have since been admitted to the same medical referral institution. They include Bhekimpilo Vusani Ndlovu (34) of Matsheumhlophe in Bulawayo, Nolwazi Ndlovu (21) and Tsepo Ndelele (19) both of Dete.

Although provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed to state media that she was aware of the tragic accident, she refused to further comment on the matter as the terrible news were yet to be delivered to the deceased driver’s next of kin.

However, a police source revealed that the deceased, who was in the company of three passengers, was driving a Mazda Bongo vehicle headed towards Binga when the accident occurred Sunday aftrafter, just before 3pm.

“Upon reaching the 133km peg, the driver lost control of the vehicle which then veered off the road to the left side and overturned before it landed on its left side,” the source told state media.

It is also claimed that all the four occupants were thrown out of the vehicle when the accident occurred.

The potholed and dangerously narrow Cross Dete-Binga Road has, over the years, literally attained the infamy of being branded the zone of fatal road carnages.

Three months have barely passed since a ZimParks ranger was killed on the spot while a woman and a baby were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in overturned close to the same Manjolo Business centre.

state media

Additional Reporting: Zwnews