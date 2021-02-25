Former Everton defender Brendan Galloway’s availability for the Warriors in next month’s Afcon quali­fiers against Botswana and Zambia is subject to an assessment of his ­ fitness after the Harare born former Everton and West Brom full-back finally agreed to play for Zimbabwe after personally reaching out to coach Zdravko Logarusic.

The 24-year, who represented England at junior levels, was ­ first approached back in 2016 ahead of the 2017 Afcon ­ finals, but was not forthcoming.

Loga had shut the door on some of the England-based stars — including Macauley Bonne and Andy Rinomhota — who snubbed him ahead of the back-to-back encounters against Algeria last year.

“The player agreed, reached out to the coach and is now ready to play for his country of birth.

The coach asked for assurance and Galloway said he is even available for next month’s games,” said a source at Zifa.

Meanwhile, Khama Billiat may stay on the side-lines for “sometime”, making his availability for Zimbabwe’s Afcon qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia next month doubtful.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt said the Zimbabwean remains side-lined for an indefinite period.

“Hopefully we get him back in good health again, but it’s gonna be sometime from now,” said Hunt. Hunt, however, said the Warriors star has started light training, but with much focus on the upper body.

Belgian based Knowledge Musona is recovering from injury and there is no timeline for his return though Zimbabwe coaches are hopeful he will be in action later this month.

Provisional line-ups

Loga has reportedly drafted a 31-man provisional squad which has four local-based players — Nelson Chadya, Farau Matare, Shadreck Nyahwa and Carlos Mavhurume.

Some of the players expected to make a return include Martin Mapisa, Thabani Kamusoko, Tanaka Chinyahara and Terrence Dzvukamanja. Malaysia-based defender Victor Kamhuka, Romario Matova, Adam Chicksen, Talbert Shumba, Elvis Chipezeze, Kuda Mahachi, David Moyo and Prince Dube are expected to make the squad.

Alec Mudimu, Teenage Hadebe, Divine Lunga, Jimmy Dzingai, Marshall Munetsi, Ovidy Karuru and Tino Kadewere are also on the list.

Zimbabwe warriors provisional squad

Chipezeze Elvis Shumba Talbert Mapisa Martin Chadya Nelson

Mudimu Alec Hadebe Teenage Galloway Brandon chicksen Adam romario Matova Zemura Jordan Lunga Divine Darikwa Tendayi mavhurume Carlos Kamhuka Victor Dzingai Jimmy

Munetsi Marshall Nakamba Marvelous Nyahwa Shadreck Rusike Tafafzwa Karuru Ovidy Mahachi Kuda kwashe Dzukamanja Admire chinyahara Tinotenda Kamusoko Thabani khama Billiat

Musona Knowledge Muskwe Admiral Moyo David Tinotenda Kadewere Dube Prince Mpumelelo Farau Matare

zwnews, state media