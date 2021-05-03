Bill and Melinda Gates say they’re divorcing after 27 years.
In a joint statement shared to social media on Monday, May 3, the Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist announced their decision to split after nearly three decades as husband and wife.
“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” Bill and Melinda’s message read. “Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.”
They first met in the 1980s when Melinda joined Bill’s Microsoft firm.
They have three children and jointly run the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
The organisation has spent billions fighting causes such as infectious diseases and encouraging vaccinations in children.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is described as the world’s biggest private charitable foundation, and according to its website, has spent $53.8 billion on campaigns related to public health and global development.