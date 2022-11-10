The Health Services Bill, which seeks to prohibit health workers from engaging in a strike for over 72 hours, yesterday sailed through Senate.

Apparently, the Bill now awaits Presidential assent to become a law.

The Bill sailed through both Houses, Parliament despite resistance from members from opposition parties, who said it violates human rights and labour laws.

Fears among others are that it would fuel brain drain, as it limits workers’ power to bargain

Meanwhile, health workers have for years been at loggerheads with government over better pay and working conditions.

They have on many occasions resort to industrial action, to which government responded with heavy-handedness.

