Renowned songbird Zahara has been announced to have a reality show coming up.

In August, the star said she is ready to let cameras in her house so her fans can get to know her.

In her words, Zahara said the upcoming show will be unscripted.

The show will debut on February 4th, 2023.

The news was made known by news commentator, Phil Mphela stating that the reality show will come to SABC1.

The show is titled, “Zahara — As I Rise”.

TV: Zahara gets a reality show Singer Zahara has new reality show coming to SABC1 The show is titled “Zahara — As I Rise” #SABCVESummerReady #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/oz4vTCrZjm — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) November 9, 2022

HAPPENING NOW; Producer on Zahara’s new reality show “Zahara — As I Rise” coming to SABC1, says this on why they decided to do the show … #SABCVESummerReady #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/FrpXkLfrGS — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) November 9, 2022

