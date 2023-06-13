The late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe’s son-in-law Simbarashe Mutsahuni Chikore who is being divorced by his wife Bona Nyepudzai Ouma is in deep trouble after it emerged that he committed bigamy by marrying her while his marriage to Margaret Jeanine Brooks in the United States subsisted.

Chikore married Brooks in St. Louis County, Missouri, US, on 9 October 2000, while he tied the knot to Bona on 31 March 2014.

However, Chikore only formally divorced Brooks or obtained a dissolution of their marriage on 23 April 2014 – one month and 23 days after marrying Bona. Chikore only went to formally divorce Brooks after marrying Bona to cover up his tracks.

This makes his civil marriage to Bona invalid given that bigamy is a criminal offence in Zimbabwe.

His massive claim of property in their estate might be rendered equally invalid.

news hawks