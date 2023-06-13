The RBZ said that all bids within the pre-announced amount were allotted in full.

It said bids with overdue CDIs, outstanding Bills of Entry (BOEs), insufficient ZWL and those with sufficient balances were also disqualified.

The RBZ added that starting the week beginning 19 June 2023, authorised dealers will submit bids for the two auctions, that is, the forex auction and the wholesale forex auction by 9 AM on Tuesdays.