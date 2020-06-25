Workers are said to have gone into wild partying and drinking at Sabi Gold Mine in Zvishavane three weeks ago after Kudakwashe Tagwirei rated as one of the country’s richest persons took over the mine and paid salary backlogs to workers.

Some housewives are said to be looking for their husbands after they went out for days on spending sprees following receipt of back-pay in US$.

The Mirror has gathered that Chandiwana Mining Corporation, the previous owners had a salaries backlog of US$2,8m. The Mirror could not establish how much each worker got but the US$ gave the workers lavish spending power in an economy where the local currency has suddenly plunged to 1: 100 against the US$.

“My sister-in law has been looking for her husband (my brother) for days because he hasn’t come home after receiving his back-pay. We hear that the mine has been taken over by Tagwirei and some things have changed,” said a source who declined to be named.

The source said that the mine is now producing between 5 and 7kg of gold in three days.

Sabi Mine was owned by the Zimbabwe Mining Development Company and it has until three weeks ago been operating under Chandiwana Mining Corporation.

The Minister of Mines Winston Chitando asked for questions on his Whatsapp but he did not respond.

“I am preparing to go to Cabinet so please send your questions on my Whatsapp l will respond in the afternoon,” said Chitando.

