The death of a 51-year-old villager from Makakhavhule in rural Beitbridge has left the entire village in panic mode, including those who physically interacted with him.

The now deceased reportedly sneaked back into the country from South Africa using an undesignated entry point, thereby skipping the 21-day quarantine process as required under the current Covid19 national lockdown regulations.

Sources say the deceased returned from Musina in South Africa through an illegal entry point along the Limpopo River.

“He arrived around 9 pm and was ferried from the crossing point with eight other border jumpers by a local transporter,” a source told the state media.

“Upon arrival at his house at Makakhavhule Primary school, he started complaining of chest pains. His relative notified health authorities who found him already dead. The matter was referred to the Covid-19 Task-Force for further management.”

His death has left Makakhavhule villagers fearing for their health safety.

Health officials from the border town confirmed the sad development and said the matter was now under investigation.

“Yes, we received such a report and officials from the Ministry of Health and Child Care are seized with investigations into that death,” said Beitbridge District Civil Protection Unit chairperson, Sikhangazile Mafu-Moyo who also leads the local Covid-19 Task-Force said the matter was now under investigation.