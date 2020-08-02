The Mutare Government Complex has been closed for disinfection of the premises after several employees tested positive to Covid-19.

The complex houses several Government departments, with hundreds of workers stationed there.

Manicaland Provincial Covid-19 taskforce chairperson Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba confirmed the development.

She said those that had tested positive were from the first batch of results that had come back and they are still waiting for more results.

She however said she could not divulge the number of those who had tested positive as the Ministry of Health and Child Care will do so in the national report.

“We received positive results for some of our employees and this is from the first batch of results that came back.

“All offices at the Government Complex have been disinfected, save for three whose keys are not readily available.

“The other samples are still being run while samples for the rest of the workers were collected today,” she said.

