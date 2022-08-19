The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has rubbished reports making rounds alleging that Makokoba houses are going to be demolished.

Dr Themba Khanye from the City of Bulawayo housing department says the local authority is not aware of the rumours that Makokoba houses will be demolished.

Khanye adds that those who think of demolishing Makokoba houses would have destroyed the history of the Ndebeles of those who participated in the liberation struggle but says the ward has to be developed.

He was speaking at a residents interface meeting at Stanley Hall in Makokoba, monitored by CiteZw.

The meeting was attended by different departments from the BCC, such as roads department, engineering department and housing department.

Dr Khanye said there are plans from council to develop Vundu men’s hostels and change it to family accommodation.

Meanwhile, a resident said the people responsible for misinforming Makokoba residents on the demolition of their houses should be penalized.

Zwnews