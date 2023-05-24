Castle Lager Premier Soccer League heavyweights Highlanders and Dynamos are pitted for a bare knuckle encounter at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow, with so much at stake for the two giants.

The two teams can shoot to the pinnacle of the log table with a win as Highlanders currently perched on second spot with 17 points, the same as leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Dynamos have collected 14 points and can join Bosso and Ngezi on 17 if they the battle for Zimbabwe.

The two giants are both sitting on a run of three straight draws and their problem has been the lack of goals.

Highlanders drew against Sheasham (0-0), Simba Bhora (0-0) and Cranborne Bullets (1-1). DeMbare on the other hand played three nil-all draws against Triangle, Herentals and Manica Diamonds.

This encounter is expected to attract a full house on Africa Day, will be a grudge match especially for Dynamos who were beaten by the same team to lift the Uhuru Cup.