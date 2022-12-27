FORMER Chinhoyi Standard Chartered Bank manager and Spring Valley Bar owner, David Patrick Chirenje, was rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in a serious condition after being shot in the back by three armed assailants.

Mashonaland West acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera, told H-Metro that the shooting happened at Chirenje’s Alaska home.

Ass Insp Kohwera said Chirenje was confronted by three armed men, who sneaked into his bedroom through the kitchen door at around 7.30pm. He said the assailants were armed with three pistols and two knives.

“They were dressed in black jackets and blue worksuits with reflectors and were putting on face masks,” said Ass Insp Kohwera.

He said they threatened Chirenje by pointing the pistols at him demanding money.

“He initially resisted their demands and the robbers shot him in the back, and then he surrendered his gun cabinet keys.”

Ass Insp Kohwera said the robbers opened the gun cabinet and took his FN Browning pistol and US$4 000 cash and disappeared into the night. Chirenje’s son and wife reported the matter at Chinhoyi Rural Police Station. Ass Insp Kohwera has appealed to members of the public for information that could lead to the arrest of the three.

“We also urge members of the public and business community not to keep large sums of money at home as this might attract criminals,” said Ass Insp Kohwera.

hmetro