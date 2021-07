Bangladesh won the second One-Day International against Zimbabwe by three wickets with five balls to spare.

This was more than enough to claim the series yesterday.

The visitors passed the winning mark of 241 in the last over, ending on 242-7 to lead the series 2-0 with one game to play.

The hosts had to some extent banked on individual brilliance, but that wasn’t enough and they lost the series.

-Zwnews