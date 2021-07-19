The jailed former South African President Jacob Zuma’s corruption case is set to be heard virtually today, despite his lawyers’ application seeking it to be heard physically.

As reported by News24, a security threat circulated on social media against judges and the courts may be one of the reasons that Jacob Zuma’s corruption case will be heard on a virtual platform on Monday.

Zuma’s lawyers had approached the High Court saying if the matter is to be heard virtually, it would mean his rights would have been violated, but the court rubbished it.

The National Prosecuting Authority trashed points of arguments by Zuma’s lawyers that the jailed ex-president’s fair trial rights will be undermined if his attempt for a “special plea” graft acquittal is debated virtually.